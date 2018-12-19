× Added Security Measures at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The action was on the ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins faced off against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Before fans could watch the action, they had to go through metal detectors. It’s the latest security measure at the arena.

“Metal detectors I don’t have a problem with. I think they’re great. Security is good. Unfortunately, we need security,” Vicki Silva of Scranton said.

Security guards used to wand everyone coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena, but fans say these metal detectors are much faster.

Penguins fan Jordan Daley said the wanding process usually took while.

“Oh God, forever. It took a while,” Daley said.

Starting in January, there will also be a clear bag policy. Anything you bring into the arena will have to be in a clear, plastic bag so that security guards can see what’s inside. Backpacks, fanny packs, and even purses will be banned.

Sports fans said it can seem like a nuisance, but it’s really necessary.

“I mean, it can happen anywhere as you can see. It’s happening all over, so this is just another security measure to keep it from happening here,” Jason Terrance of Scott Township said.

Officials at the arena said plans for these new security measures have been in the works for a while.