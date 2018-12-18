YouTuber Rigs Glitter and Fart-Spray Bomb to Catch Porch Pirates

Posted 10:44 am, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:03AM, December 18, 2018

“Revenge is a dish best served fabulously,” according to Mark Roberson.

The former NASA engineer and YouTube personality is truly serving it up.

He used his engineering skills to create a device that would make a bomb of glitter explode and a stink bomb go off on people who steal the phony packages.

It took him 6 months to create, and the results are like a Christmas gift.

The reactions are captured on cameras from phones hidden in the device, and many people can’t even wait to get home to open the box. The glitter starts flying around the 4:00 minute mark of the video.

