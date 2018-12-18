× UPS Stores Busy with Christmas Shipments

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The line was almost out of the door at The UPS Store in East Stroudsburg — people waiting with boxes in hand, hoping to make the Christmas delivery deadline.

Kathleen Pickarski from Stroudsburg was sending a package to her daughter in Colorado.

“She is not going to be home for Christmas, and it’s nice that she will have that in time for Christmas Day, so it was important,” said Pickarski.

Tuesday is the deadline for UPS’s cheapest shipping option, a three-day select, that ensures your package will make it on time.

Sean Wilson works at the store. He says it’s been very busy.

“It’s been a little bit overkill recently. It was nice at the start of the month, and then suddenly it just picked up. At the start of this week, we started getting hit finally,” said Wilson.

While this is the last day for three-day shipping, there are still some other options to get your Christmas present to its destination on time, although it might cost you.

“Tuesday is the last day, however, if you are shipping around areas like Maryland, Jersey, parts of Pennsylvania and areas underneath us, you still have time but just for a little bit. But after that everything goes next day air and that gets expensive,” said Wilson.

Daphnie Pierre-Woodhouse from Saylorsburg was returning something to Amazon.

She says it doesn’t bother her that lines are long, because ’tis the season.

“It’s very nerving when you want to get your loved ones or your friends something on Christmas Day, not the day after or in January,” said Pierre-Woodhouse.

The holiday deadline for the United States Postal Service for Priority and First-Class mail is Thursday.