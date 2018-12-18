× State Issues New Permits for Medical Marijuana Facilities

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday Issued 23 dispensary permits for Phase II of the medical marijuana program. The permittees will now have six months in which to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana.

Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total of 79 dispensaries located throughout the state. Each of the dispensary permit holders is eligible to open a total of three locations. Some dispensary permit holders have opted not to open all eligible locations at this time.

A complete list of operational dispensary locations is available on the department of health website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.

NORTHEAST REGION

Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions LLC, S. Main Avenue, Scranton

Franklin Bioscience – NE, LLC, E. Broad Street, Hazleton and Moosic Street, Scranton.

Harvest of Northeast PA, LLC South Washington Avenue, Scranton

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Harvest of North Central PA, LLC, N. Shamokin Street, Shamokin

PharmaCann Penn LLC, W. Spruce Street, Shamokin

SOUTHEAST REGION