Salvation Army Makes Christmas Merrier

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- It may look like a big pile of toys on the floor at First Presbyterian Church in Bloomsburg, but it's all organized down to the very last doll. This is the Salvation Army of Bloomsburg's annual toy, food, and clothing distribution.

"We have 275 kids signed up so they all get a big box of toys, and their families also get holiday meals," Tammy Schmid said.

The Salvation Army of Bloomsburg gave out toys, food, and clothing to families all over Columbia County, not just in Bloomsburg.

"They give you all the things you might need for a dinner, which is wonderful. I think the Salvation Army is one of the best. They have helped me out immensely," Pat Stolz said.

"I'm a single mother trying to do whatever I can for my daughter," Jenna Welsh said.

Jenna Welsh of Bloomsburg picked up toys for her 3-year-old daughter.

"It feels bad when you have to go to the churches to get help, but then they're also there to help to make sure your kids have a nice holiday," Welsh said.

Salvation Army volunteers also enjoy the distribution.

"Seeing people leave with the gifts and the parents having a little sigh of relief that they have Christmas for their children makes a huge difference in the area," Rebecca Netznik said.

It's not only Salvation Army volunteers here. Students from Benton Area High School are also here helping.

"We're carrying up the toy packages for the families. We're also carrying up the food and carrying it to the cars," David Nevel said.

Ten members of the school's National Future Farmers of America club helped.

"Very touching, because you make a difference in somebody's life. It's nice to make a difference in one person's life," Nevel said.

People also grabbed gift bags and stocking stuffers.