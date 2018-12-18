Route 209 Closed Following High-speed Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Both lanes of Route 209 are closed near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County following a high-speed police chase.

The Beaver Meadows police chief tells Newswatch 16 he pulled over a white van with New Jersey tags on Route 93 in Beaver Meadows around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When the chief got out of his car, the van took off, traveling at a very high rate of speed and forcing other vehicles off the road.

The driver of the van got onto Route 209 going through Lehighton.

At some point during the chase, police believe a large amount of cash was thrown from the van and a metallic object was thrown over a bridge.

Police used spike strips on Route 209 in Lehighton to stop the van.

Once the van had stopped, police say the occupants tried to run.

Four people are in custody. A fifth person in the van had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital. Police say that gunshot wound was an accidental discharge.

Route 209 is still closed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.