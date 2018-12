Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are searching for a mini-mart thief in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say someone held up a Turkey Hill store on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The bandit claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but none was seen.

The thief emptied the cash register and headed for the door.

Police in Wilkes-Barre have not said how much was taken.