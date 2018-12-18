Neighbors of New Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Hopeful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The city of Scranton already has one medical marijuana dispensary. New permits issued by the state government mean there will be a total of four within the city limits.

Future neighbors of the new dispensaries say they're getting used to the idea.

An empty storefront on South Washington Avenue in Scranton will soon be home to one of the 23 new medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state.

Mike Cobb owns the laundromat next door and he's been expecting this announcement for a few weeks. He says he won't be completely convinced until the dispensary opens next year.

"It's a little different if another laundromat was opening up, or dry cleaners, or grocery store next door to you," Cobb said.

Cobb says he doesn't so much care who moves in next door or what they give to patients. He just wants good neighbors.

"I'm concerned, but I'm hopeful."

Sharon Capalongo owns the diner across the street. She sees the expanding options for patients as a good thing.

"I think it's good. I've seen things where people have taken it and they feel better. A man who was shaking all the time with Parkinson's, after he had the medical marijuana, he was fine. I think it's a good thing," said Capalongo.

Two other medical marijuana dispensaries are planned for Scranton -- one in the 1100 block of Moosic Street and another on South Main Avenue near the Taylor borough line.

The state's announcement means the Electric City will have four dispensaries; almost 80 are expected statewide.

"I'm optimistic. I really am," Cobb said. "I think that there's people who really need some kind of help and if it's better than opioids or whatever else, then so be it."

According to the state Department of Health, the new dispensaries have six months to get up and running.

41.408969 -75.662412