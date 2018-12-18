Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Milford Manor near East Stroudsburg is closing after years of providing personal care services to senior citizens in that part of Monroe County.

Now, 45 residents need to find a new place to live.

One woman tells Newswatch 16 her mother has lived at the personal care facility near East Stroudsburg for five years.

"It's not fair. I am very beside myself. What do we do now?"

According to the state's Department of Human Services, Milford Manor is owned by Apex Management Group LLC.

A spokesperson from DHS says the department received a written notice of voluntary closure from Milford Manor on December 4, but the notice did not give a reason as to why the facility is closing.

Family members say the timing is bad.

"Come on, really? Christmas time, it's snowing. How are you going to displace these people with everything? This is their home."

With Milford Manor closing, those residents now need to be placed. Monroe Area Agency on Aging is stepping in to help.

"We are talking about 45 individuals who are now going to need placement or housing in an appropriate setting somewhere and it matters to each one of them," said Brian Lavacca, Monroe Area Agency on Aging.

Residents have been given a 60-day notice of closure, but the facility must remain open and provide all services until all residents have been safely moved, even if the process takes longer than 60 days.

"We are trying to take an inventory of bed availability and work with those family members and residents to see which matches we have to make sure everyone is safely placed and appropriately placed moving forward," Lavacca said.

According to the state, Milford Manor is not in any kind of violation.

"The Department of Human Services (DHS) received a written notice of closure from Milford Manor on Dec. 4, 2018.

"When DHS receives a closure notification, a risk management meeting is scheduled with the facility, the county Area Agency on Aging, the ombudsmen, and other local agencies to discuss and facilitate safe relocation options for all residents. Residents are provided a 60-day notice of closure, but the facility must remain open and provide all services until all the residents have been safely relocated to a facility of their choice, even if that process requires more than 60 days.

"As of this morning, there are 45 residents at Milford Manor. DHS, Milford Manor, and other agencies are working to safely relocate all residents."

Newswatch 16 tried to Contact Apex Management Group LLC for comment but did not get a response.