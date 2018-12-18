Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa. -- The boyfriend of a teenager whose remains were found on a former llama farm in Pike County will spend up to 42 years in prison.

Sky McDonough, 27, of Milford, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

A judge sentenced McDonough to between 21 years, 3 months and 42 and a half years in state prison for the murder of Leanna Walker near Milford back in 2016.

In court, McDonough apologized for murdering Walker and then burning her body and burying it at a llama farm where he used to work.

Walker was 17 years old when she disappeared in April of 2016. Her body was found a month later.

The two were in a relationship, and last month, McDonough pleaded guilty to third degree murder.

Walker's family spoke in court about the kind of person she was and called her killer "a psychopath," "the worst kind of human," and an "evil, vile, cold, ruthless monster."

"There's no way to make the victim's family whole in this matter," Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin said. "We hope the maximum sentence in this case of 40 plus years will give them a sense that justice has been served in this case."

Walker's cousin testified during sentencing, saying, "Leanna thought she could help you, make you better."

Another family member said McDonough took her life for pure jealousy.