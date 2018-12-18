Life Sentence for Brutal Stabbing Death in Williamsport

Posted 4:07 pm, December 18, 2018, by

Rashawn Williams

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport man who stabbed another man more than three dozen times last summer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rashawn Williams was convicted of first-degree murder in Lycoming County court in October.

Prosecutors say Williams stabbed Scott Cole 37 times in June of 2017 in Williamsport. Ten of those stab wounds were to Cole’s face.

Prosecutors say Williams and Cole were in a relationship. They showed text messages revealing that Williams was angry because Cole wanted to break up with him and out him as a gay man.

The defense argued the two were not in a relationship, and on the night of the murder, Cole came on to Williams. The defense said Williams reacted violently because he was sexually abused as a kid.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment