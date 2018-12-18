× Life Sentence for Brutal Stabbing Death in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport man who stabbed another man more than three dozen times last summer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rashawn Williams was convicted of first-degree murder in Lycoming County court in October.

Prosecutors say Williams stabbed Scott Cole 37 times in June of 2017 in Williamsport. Ten of those stab wounds were to Cole’s face.

Prosecutors say Williams and Cole were in a relationship. They showed text messages revealing that Williams was angry because Cole wanted to break up with him and out him as a gay man.

The defense argued the two were not in a relationship, and on the night of the murder, Cole came on to Williams. The defense said Williams reacted violently because he was sexually abused as a kid.