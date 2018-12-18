× Last-Minute Shopping at ‘Christmasland’ in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A unique Christmas shop in Wilkes-Barre is busy as Christmas draws closer.

Main Hardware in Wilkes-Barre has been around for about a century. Inside, it looks like your typical hardware store, but if you walk upstairs, you’ll find a Christmas wonderland.

“They’ve been here for a long time,” Ken Yanora of Wilkes-Barre said. “Real convenient, great store.”

The upstairs portion of the hardware store is known as “Christmasland.” It has been around for about 30 years.

“We had the second floor that we weren’t using for anything, and we thought it would be a nice side business to have to sell Christmas decorations,” Christmasland owner Larry Stirewalt said.

Christmasland is 12 rooms filled with Christmas decorations, including some items that you can’t find at other stores.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of places that you can go, but (in this store) there is a lot of things you can find that you can’t find in the big stores,” Yanora said.

Nearly every nook and cranny of the store is filled with Christmas ornaments, lawn decorations, garland, and more. The owner said there are still people coming in to buy stuff even this close to Christmas Day.

“This time of year, it’s the people who are just going out to get their tree,” Stirewalt said. “They’re just now getting their lights out and finding they don’t work and they have to come down and get new ones.”

That’s not the only reason they’re coming in. Customers also stop by just to get into the Christmas spirit.

“We have people come, they come four, five, six times during the season, bring the kids and they just walk around and get a in good mood in the Christmas spirit,” Stirewalt said. “Sometimes, they don’t even buy anything. It just makes you feel good. We have music playing. It smells nice. You get to see all the Christmas twinkling lights and all that and it just puts you in the holiday spirit.”

Main Hardware’s Christmasland on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre will be open on Christmas Eve until around 3 p.m.