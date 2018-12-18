Harlem Globetrotters Return to Our Area with New Show

Posted 2:45 am, December 18, 2018, by

An event that promises to be a slam dunk for family fun entertainment returns to our area later this month.

The hilarious hoopsters, known as the Harlem Globetrotters, return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

There are two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.00. To get them and learn more about the show, click here or call 1-800-745-3000.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new Globetrotter’s show with a group of students from Riverside Elementary School East in Moosic.

Ryan was joined by young fans of the Globetrotters as well as one of their players Chris “Handles” Franklin.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s