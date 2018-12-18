× Harlem Globetrotters Return to Our Area with New Show

An event that promises to be a slam dunk for family fun entertainment returns to our area later this month.

The hilarious hoopsters, known as the Harlem Globetrotters, return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

There are two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.00. To get them and learn more about the show, click here or call 1-800-745-3000.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new Globetrotter’s show with a group of students from Riverside Elementary School East in Moosic.

Ryan was joined by young fans of the Globetrotters as well as one of their players Chris “Handles” Franklin.