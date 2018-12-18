Harlem Globetrotters coming town

Posted 6:59 pm, December 18, 2018, by

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters trot out for a pair of performances at Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County on Dec. 29.  Chris 'Handles' Franklin is a Globetrotter that played hoops at Lock Haven University.  'Handles' has a handle on what it takes to be with the most famous basketball team in the world-sorry Boston Celtics.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s