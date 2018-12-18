× Future Leaders Learn What It Takes To Be A Success

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What does success mean to you? Hundreds of students were asked this question at the Future Business Leader Conference of America at Keystone College in La Plume Township. About 400 students from 11 different schools across our area learned how they could make a difference.

“It is pretty exciting to be able to participate in something like this and it gives everyone who does participate a lot of experience,” Tracey Kerr.

Riley Brown, a senior at Montrose Area High School, led one of the workshops inside Evans Hall at the Hibbard Campus Center.

“Letting students compete, letting them join in on workshops and to be successful in the future,” said Brown.

Students who have attended for years have noticed a change in their presentation skills and are confident that will help them later in life.

“It is Future Business Leaders of America, but it is on interview skills, marketing management and it is a great experience because they see how competitive it is in college and the business world,” said program coordinator Dana Harris.

“When I first came here my freshmen year, I wouldn’t talk to anyone. I would sit by myself, but now, I walk around and introduce myself. I kind of left my town and figured out there is a real world out here,” said Thomas Piotrowski.

Organizers at the Future Business Leaders of America Leadership conference hope each student learns a life skill that helps them once they graduate.