Folks in Lycoming County Getting Help for the Holidays

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Families came early to save their spot in line outside the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport. One man even brought a chair as he waited for the fifth annual holiday healthy box distribution to begin.

Thanks to support from the American Rescue Workers and volunteers, families from across the area who qualify were there to pick up around 80 pounds of healthy holiday food.

"They will get baskets, produce, turkeys, and all the fixings. They have breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their families," said Cleveland Way from American Rescue Workers.

Felicia Shaffer is thankful to have the support for her family, especially around the holiday.

"We are definitely in it, helps a lot. We are definitely struggling with money issues," Shaffer said.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that everybody comes in and puts their time in for the holidays," said Jim Lundy.

Many of the volunteers find that this Christmas box distribution becomes more than just handing out food. It's about connecting with their community.

"It's a warm feeling. It's more than giving for Christmas. It's watching people and knowing you made a difference in their life at a very special time and their children's lives as well," Way said.

Jerome Harer was moved by the support.

"It just got me. It just got me. I just thank God for everything," said Harer.

Thanks to this event, Harer and others will have full cupboards to share with their families this Christmas.