Cabinet Company Giving Holiday Gift to Flood Victims

CRESSONA, Pa. -- A cabinet manufacturer is in the giving mood this holiday season. The business in Schuylkill County is going to give a family whose home was hit hard by flash flooding a new look to their kitchen.

Every day at St. Martin Cabinetry in Cressona, the assembly room has looked and sounded busy.

"We paint here. We construct things from our woodshop, so it's not just your average cabinet. These are very expensive cabinets," said production supervisor Stephanie Heller.

In July, floodwaters ravaged nearby Tremont.

"As a child, I went through flooding where I lived, and I know the damage that happens. We spent months repairing our homes. Tremont was hit hard," said finance manager Karen McNeil.

A family of five saw its home in Tremont get crushed by Mother Nature. Folks at St. Martin's saw just how much that community was affected and wanted to help.

"The family in Tremont, I hope, is as excited to get this kitchen as we are to give it to them," office manager Robin Foose said.

That family of five is currently living in a one-bedroom apartment, but during this holiday season, St. Martin's is going to install a brand-new set of kitchen cabinets at the family's original home in an effort to restore a little normalcy.

The family will be getting 14 cabinets. They'll be put together in less than an hour in the assembly room and delivered to the house by Friday.

"I'm glad that the mayor of Tremont reached out to us and said, 'I have a family in need,' because this is a gift we can give," said McNeil.