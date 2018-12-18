Abington Heights vs Wyoming Seminary boys basketball

Posted 10:34 pm, December 18, 2018, by

Wyoming Seminary took on Abington Heights in a battle of two of the best boys basketball teams from District Two.   The Blue Knights received 16 first half points by Dimitri Gnall to lead by 11 late in the third quarter.  But, George Tinsley scored 27 points as the Comets rallied to win 52-50.

