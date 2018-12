Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was 115 years ago today the Wright brothers made the first powered flight. Their "Wright Flyer" flew four times that day in North Carolina.

In honor of the day, we take a trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with Mike Stevens to an air museum in Sullivan County that honors our area's "barnstormers."

