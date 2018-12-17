× DJ Mo’s Killers Convicted

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men accused in the death of a popular local DJ have both been convicted of first-degree murder.

Roberto Battle and David Nealy are the two men charged with killing Michael Onley in 2013.

Onley was a community activist and DJ known as DJ Mo.

DJ Mo hosted a popular radio show on Wilkes University’s radio station. He was also an advocate of anti-gun violence. He organized marches and rallies in the Wilkes-Barre area after losing his own brother in a shooting.

This all began in October 2013. That’s when investigators say Roberto Battle and David Nealy were thrown out of Outsiders Bar on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Angry, police say the two came back later, battle firing a gun into a crowd of people outside, shooting Onley in the head and killing him. Nealy is accused of driving the getaway car.

Cops say Onley wasn’t targeted, just the innocent victim of two men’s violent rage.