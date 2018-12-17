Talkback 16 callers are still talking about last week's bear attack in Lycoming County. Some have theories on why the animal attacked the woman while others have mixed feelings on the Game Commission's response.
Talkback 16: Bear Attack
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Hit and Run, Left Lane Hogs, Santa Parade
-
Talkback 16: Hit and Run Sentence, Animal Abusers, Williamsport Regional Airport
-
Talkback 16: Christmas Trees, Local News, and No Sun
-
Talkback 16: Bears, Rain, Commercials
-
Talkback 16: Kittens Thrown, Suspicious Packages
-
-
Talkback 16: Child Left in Hot Car, Frozen Runoff, Snow Shovels
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Toy Thief, Free Narcan, Holidays
-
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?
-
Talkback 16: Stealing Holiday Packages and Marywood Vandalism
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback