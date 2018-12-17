Scranton Man Accused of Having Sexual Contact with 15-year-old Girl

Posted 6:14 pm, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13PM, December 17, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in York County have charged a man from Scranton for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl back in 2016.

Robert Kusma, 33, of Scranton, faces charges including indecent assault (under the age of 16) and sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives raided his home on East Gibson Street in Scranton Monday morning and took computer evidence.

Investigators said Kusma went to the victim's home in York County in July 2016 after the two had met online.

According to court papers, Kusma admitted to the crimes.

Authorities were able to use facial recognition to compare a photo sent to the victim with Kusma's recent driver's license photo.

Kusma will be taken to York County to face those charges.

