KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a highway is open again after a tractor-trailer rollover in Schuylkill County.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday on Interstate 81 south near the McAdoo/Tamaqua exit.

Both southbound lanes were closed near the Luzerne County line.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the wreck in Schuylkill County.

The wreck was cleared by about 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.