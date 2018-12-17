× New Hospital to Create 200 Jobs

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A collaboration between St. Luke’s University Health Network and Geisinger Health System is expected to create 200 jobs near Orwigsburg.

It may have been a cold and windy day along Route 61 just outside of Orwigsburg, but that didn’t stop construction workers from putting in work. After all, they’re going to be a part of history.

“Health care isn’t only important because people need it, but it’s a major driver of the economy,” said Robert Carl, CEO of Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.

For the first time in the state’s history, St. Luke’s and Geisinger will merge and co-own this hospital in North Manheim Township. The three-story, 80-bed hospital is expected to open late next year.

A spokesperson with St. Luke’s tells Newswatch 16 the facility will add around 200 jobs here in Schuylkill County. Soon, a building just down the road will serve as a recruitment center for those positions.

County officials expect this to make a major impact on the area.

“When people look at coming to a community and developing business, to recruit people there, health care, education, quality of life, in general, are always things that drive those decisions,” said Carl.

This adds to the ever-growing number of health networks competing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, which some say, is only a good thing.

“having been in this field, you know that anytime competition increases, quality of care increases and the general quality of services in our community increases,” Carl added.

Those open positions include inpatient care, surgery, radiology, and more. Get more information here.