× Mother Sentenced to Prison for Crash that Killed Daughter

SCRANTON, Pa. — A mother is headed to prison for causing a crash in Lackawanna County that killed her daughter.

Linette Villa-Vale was sentenced to a year and a half to seven and a half years behind bars

She pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter and DUI charges.

Police say Villa-Vale had cocaine and marijuana in her system and was going faster than 85 miles an hour when she wrecked on the North Scranton Expressway on June 25, 2017.

Her 8-year-old daughter Andrea Morales died at the hospital.

Villa-Vale and her 6-year-old daughter were badly injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

