Man Locked up on Attempted Homicide Charges in Susquehanna County

Posted 11:21 pm, December 17, 2018, by

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man in Susquehanna County.

State police say Timothy Graf, 31, of Montrose, fired a rifle at a woman along Route 706 in New Milford Township on November 29.

When the woman drove away, troopers say Graf chased after her. She drove to the state police barracks at Gibson. That’s when troopers say Graf led them on two separate high-speed chases.

State police say Graf was taken into custody on November 30 on protection from abuse violations.

Graf was arraigned on attempted homicide and other related charges on Monday. He is locked up in the Susquehanna County jail on $100,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s