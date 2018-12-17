× Man Locked up on Attempted Homicide Charges in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man in Susquehanna County.

State police say Timothy Graf, 31, of Montrose, fired a rifle at a woman along Route 706 in New Milford Township on November 29.

When the woman drove away, troopers say Graf chased after her. She drove to the state police barracks at Gibson. That’s when troopers say Graf led them on two separate high-speed chases.

State police say Graf was taken into custody on November 30 on protection from abuse violations.

Graf was arraigned on attempted homicide and other related charges on Monday. He is locked up in the Susquehanna County jail on $100,000 bail.