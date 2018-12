Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A jury in the Poconos acquitted a man who was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint of the most serious charges he faced.

Prosecutors claimed Emilio Romero assaulted the victim in Tobyhanna in the summer of 2017.

Last week, jurors found him not guilty of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.

They did find him guilty of lesser charges, including possession of a controlled substance and invasion of privacy.