Gifts of Blankets for Residents of Veterans Center

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Veterans in Scranton got a special delivery Monday.

Members of the American Legion Post 328 from Archbald unloaded boxes of blankets for veterans at the Gino J. Merli Center.

In all, the organization is providing 170 blankets to the veterans as a way of saying thanks for their service.

"We care. We can never repay them for all they've ever done. The sacrifices they've made far outnumber what we can give them," said James Dougher, American Legion Post 328.

Each resident at the veterans center will get a blanket thanks to the donations.