DJ Mo Trial to Go to Jury in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A homicide trial is set to go to the jury Monday, Dec. 17, in Luzerne County for the two men accused in the death of Michael Onley in 2013.

Onley was a community activist and DJ known as DJ Mo.

Roberto Battle and David Nealy are the two men charged with killing Onley.

On Monday, It'll be up to a jury to figure if the pair is responsible for Onley's death.

DJ Mo hosted a popular radio show on Wilkes University's radio station. He was also an advocate of anti-gun violence. He organized marches and rallies in the Wilkes-Barre area after losing his own brother in a shooting.

"He was a great part of our community, you know? He took care of everybody. He was like a mediator for everybody, he preached peace all the time," said Matthew Kovalski of Wilkes-Barre. "He never wanted violence and for him to be taken in such a violent act, it's just unbelievable."

This all began in October 2013. That's when investigators say Roberto Battle and David Nealy were thrown out of Outsiders Bar on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Angry, police say the two came back later, battle firing a gun into a crowd of people outside, shooting Onley in the head and killing him.

Nealy is accused of driving the get-a-way car.

Cops say Onley wasn't targeted, just the innocent victim of two men's violent rage.

The trial surrounding DJ Mo lasted four days.

Jury deliberations are expected to start after 9 a.m on Monday, Dec. 17, at the Luzerne County courthouse.