Children & Youth Gives Out Presents

SUNBURY, Pa. -- When we hear the words "Children and Youth," sometimes negative thoughts might come to mind. But in Northumberland County, Children and Youth is spreading Christmas cheer.

You can hardly see the floor in the room at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Everywhere you look is covered with toys.

Northumberland County Children and Youth is holding its 32nd Christmas program this week, handing out toys to more than 400 families it serves. That's nearly 900 children.

"It's a great community effort. We have a number of hospitals, churches, corporations within our county who look forward to participating in the program," Carla Clark said.

Children and Youth caseworkers refer families they work with to the Christmas program.

"It's just amazing to have something this big help so many people," Summer Knarr said.

Knarr has three kids under the age of three.

"We're low income, and we've only gotten about five, six presents for all of our kids. This program is so amazing because it makes their Christmas so much better," Knarr said.

Students are also involved. Shikellamy High School's Key Club is here helping out.

"I like helping people out in the community," Amy Grosser said.

Grosser and Ruth Molina have been helping with the program for five years.

"It feels good to help people to give them Christmas when they don't have money to buy Christmas presents for their children," Molina said.

Organizer Carla Clark tells Newswatch 16 this is the only time of year that some people are happy to see Children and Youth.

"With doing this, our families see that we genuinely care about them. We get a lot of thank yous, some of them told us Merry Christmas this morning," Clark said.

The event runs through Wednesday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way in Sunbury.