Soldier Surprise: PA Boy’s Only Christmas Wish Comes True When He Unwraps Military Dad

Posted 3:17 pm, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:14PM, December 17, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — ‘Tis the season for family memories and surprises. For one young boy, it all came together in one large present.

Jadin Hart, from Pittsburgh, tweeted the video of her nephew unwrapping “the only Christmas gift he asked for a few days early.”

The boy takes his time unwrapping the giant box until finally, his father pops out.  The hug they share seems bigger than the box.

Details from the family have yet to be posted but the tweet has gone viral with over 200,000 retweets.  It’s also gotten the attention of a few celebs including John Krasinski and James Corden.

