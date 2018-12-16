Wintry Mix Makes for Tricky Travel

Posted 10:18 pm, December 16, 2018, by

The weather made for some treacherous driving Sunday afternoon after rain switched over to a wintry mix in some parts of the area.

Newswatch 16 found a wreck on the Casey Highway in the Mayfield area of Lackawanna County. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It was slow going on many roads, especially the higher in elevation you went.

There was a lot of ice built up on trees in the Waymart area of Wayne County.

The freezing rain and ice made roads slick.

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s