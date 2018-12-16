Wintry Mix Makes for Tricky Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather made for some treacherous driving Sunday afternoon after rain switched over to a wintry mix in some parts of the area.

Newswatch 16 found a wreck on the Casey Highway in the Mayfield area of Lackawanna County. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It was slow going on many roads, especially the higher in elevation you went.

There was a lot of ice built up on trees in the Waymart area of Wayne County.

The freezing rain and ice made roads slick.

