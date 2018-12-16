Man in Custody Following Store Evacuation in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A man is in custody after an incident Sunday morning at the Target on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City.
Troy Simon, 61, of Dunmore, was arrested after police were called to the store.
According to police, Target management called 911 around 10 a.m. Sunday because Simon was acting suspiciously. Upon arrival, police attempted to communicate with Simon, but he would not respond.
During the officers’ attempts at communicating with Simon, they saw his phone had a countdown clock running.
Police worked with Target employees to evacuate the store as well as nearby stores. The bomb squad was called in, and Simon was taken into custody.
Upon searching Simon, his backpack, and vehicle, investigators found multiple knives and electronic devices.
A bomb-sniffing dog cleared the stores and Simon’s car and found no explosive devices.
The plaza is clear and back open.
2 comments
whopperplopper
what did he do to be arrested?
jimbrony
“Check back with Newswatch 16 for more updates.” Can we hold you to that?