Remembering Wyoming County Commissioner Ron Williams

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Friends are remembering a long-time Wyoming County commissioner who passed away this weekend.

Commissioner Ron Williams was known as someone who spent his life caring for others.

For Tunkhannock Mayor Norman Ball, Williams was more than a political colleague. The mayor says he lost a friend.

Williams passed away this weekend at the age of 68.

"He is one of the kindest guys that you would ever want to meet. He's helped people on the Republican and Democratic side. It doesn't matter. It was just people," said Ball.

Williams served as the Democratic county commissioner starting in the late 1980s.

In 2003, Williams became the regional director for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

In 2011, he was reelected county commissioner.

"He supported everything that went on in the county, and he had his office in the county courthouse, and he was there every day basically to handle and talk to people, and I could walk in there anytime and he would be at his desk," said Ball.

Williams was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church. Parishioners there say he was always ready to help someone in need.

"He was a foster care parent for more than 25 years. Anything for the kids, he was there," said parishioner Bill Jones.

Not only did Williams take care of his own kids, fellow parishioner Jenny Sinker says he would also take care of the children at the church.

"Very generous whenever I had anything, donating bikes and PlayStations and whatever I needed. There is nothing more I can say about the man," Sinker said.