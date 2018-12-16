× In Your Neighborhood

Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus

Christmas is right around the corner, so if you still need to put in a good word with Santa, then head out to Luzerne County, Saturday, December 22. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Freeland Marketplace on Foster Avenue from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. While there, you’ll find free hot cocoa and cookies. You can also bring your own camera or cell phone to take pictures.

The Messiah Sing-In Community Concert

Come sing along with The Messiah Sing-In Community Concert, Saturday, December 22, in Monroe County. Raise your voices with neighbors, friends and family, singing along with Handel’s immortal masterpiece, “The Messiah.” This sing-in concert, at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, features a professional conductor, soloists and a live orchestra. A suggested donation of $10 is asked to help keep scores in good condition.