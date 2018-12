Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County enjoyed some food while supporting Toys For Tots.

Food and Fire BBQ Taphouse in Moosic held a Toys For Tots gift wrapping party Sunday afternoon.

People could have their presents wrapped while they ate. The only cost was a donation to Toys For Tots.

There will be a donation box through the end of the week in the restaurant.