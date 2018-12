Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some kids got to get in some last-minute holiday shopping in Luzerne County.

The annual "Kids Buy Presents for a Penny" event was held at Endless Possibilities Consignment and Beyond in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

Kids lined up for the opportunity to pick out presents for their families for only a penny.

This was the fifth year for the event in Wilkes-Barre.