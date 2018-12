Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. -- Longtime Wyoming County Commissioner Ron Williams passed away.

The county's Chamber of Commerce says Williams served as commissioner from 1987 to 2003 and then again from 2011 until now.

In between, Williams worked for the State Department of Agriculture.

Williams, of Lake Winola, was also a former Tunkhannock police officer and an army veteran.

Ron Williams was 68 years old.