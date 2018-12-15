× Winter Pet Expo Brings Together Furry Friends of All Kinds

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pets posed with Santa Claus in the Electric City in the hopes for some yummy treats and squeaky toys this holiday season.

Tracey’s Hope hosted its Winter Pet Expo at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Money raised from vendors and basket raffles goes to helping find homes for dogs and cats that were abused or abandoned.

The expo also featured a few not as traditional pets including a pig, a porcupine and a tortoise.