Tunkhannock Holds Off Mountain View 40-36

Posted 6:39 pm, December 15, 2018, by

Jack Chilson scored 13 points and added 11 boards, as the Tunkhannock boys basketball team beat Mountain View 40-36 in the Conference Challenge Tournament at Lackawanna College

