The Woodstock Inn Shallow Poached Halibut and Oysters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While celebrating Christmas in Vermont, we visited Executive Chef Rhys Lewis at the Woodstock Inn and Resort where he prepared a fabulous holiday fish dish. SEE RECIPE BELOW During the winter months, The Woodstock Inn offers cozy casual dining in Richardson's Tavern, The Rooster, where you can experience fine dining in a casual atmosphere and the Conservatory, a place to sit and enjoy a coffee, tea or pastry while looking at the wonders of nature.

Billings Farm and Museum is a partner of The Woodstock Inn. This working Dairy farm, is home to Billing's prize-winning Jersey Cow heard who's milk is used to create cheeses and other dairy products available for purchase. The farm also house a kitchen for various tastings and culinary classes for The Woodstock Inn.

Below please find the recipe for The Woodstock Inn's Shallow Poached Halibut and Oysters:

The Woodstock Inn Shallow Poached Halibut & Oysters

Serves 4 persons

Ingredients for the Halibut

4 – 4oz portions of Halibut, skin-less, boneless

2 shallots, peeled, chopped fine

¼ cup chardonnay

¼ cup heavy Cream

4 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. chopped herbs (fennel, parsley. Thyme)

Kosher salt & pepper

8 fresh oysters, shucked

Method for the Halibut

In a heavy bottom pot large enough to hold the Halibut, place 2 tablespoons of the butter, shallots and the chardonnay wine.

Season with Halibut pieces with Kosher Salt and arrange them in the pot.

Cover the pot with tin foil and bring it to a simmer over a medium flame, and place in a 350 degree oven for 10- 15 minutes.

Remove the halibut pieces and reserve them covered in a warm place.

Add the oysters to the pot and bring it to a simmer until the oysters are cooked, maybe 1-2 minutes. Remove the oysters and reserve them with the halibut.

Add the heavy cream and reduce the sauce over high heat by 1/3 and add the herbs.

Whip in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and reserve the sauce.

Ingredients for the Vegetables

8 small creamer potatoes, cooked sliced in half

12 baby carrots, washed, blanched until tender

12 asparagus tips, blanched until tender

Kosher salt & pepper

Butter for cooking

Method for the Vegetables

Place a small amount of butter in a medium sized heavy bottom pot and add the vegetables.

Season them to taste and add a small amount of water to the pot to aid in steaming the vegetables.

Reserve them in a warm place.

Ingredients for Heirloom Squash Puree

1 cup peeled diced, heirloom squash

1 shallot, peeled, diced

2 cups vegetable stock

Butter for cooking

Kosher salt & pepper

Method for Heirloom Squash Puree

Sauté the shallots in a sauce pot until tender, and add the heirloom squash and the vegetable stock.

Simmer until the squash is tender and puree in a blender until smooth, and season to taste.

Reserve in a warm place.

Final plate presentation

Place a spoon full of the squash puree in the center of the desired serving plate and using the back of the spoon make a swoosh on the plate.

Arrange the vegetable in the center of the plate and top them with the halibut.

Place 2 oysters on each halibut and nape the fish with the sauce, and serve.