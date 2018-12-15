Simon Pearce Blown Wine Glasses: The Finest Craftmanship For Your Holiday Beverages

Vermont is the home of many talented artisans.  Simon Pearce is noted for their extraordinary hand blown glass creations.  They demonstrate how they make their wine glasses, perfect for the holidays.  We also look at their beautiful "forest" of decorative glass trees.

