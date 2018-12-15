Homes Evacuated During Man’s Standoff with Police in Dunmore

Posted 4:40 pm, December 15, 2018, by

DUNMORE, Pa. — Homes and apartments in part of Lackawanna County were evacuated overnight after a man with a gun barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the man fired a gun into the ceiling in his apartment along Quincy Avenue in Dunmore just before 4 a.m.

The Lackawanna County SWAT team talked the man into coming out onto a second-floor balcony.

When the man finally surrendered, he was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the standoff in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s