Homes Evacuated During Man’s Standoff with Police in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Homes and apartments in part of Lackawanna County were evacuated overnight after a man with a gun barricaded himself inside his apartment.
Police tell Newswatch 16 the man fired a gun into the ceiling in his apartment along Quincy Avenue in Dunmore just before 4 a.m.
The Lackawanna County SWAT team talked the man into coming out onto a second-floor balcony.
When the man finally surrendered, he was taken into custody.
No one was hurt during the standoff in Lackawanna County.
