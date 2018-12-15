Fire in Carbon County Destroys Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital

Posted 3:56 pm, December 15, 2018, by

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire Friday night in Carbon County.

Flames broke out at the home along Moseywood Road in Kidder Township just before 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time according to fire officials.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was released soon after.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 they are investigating to find out what sparked the flames in Carbon County.

