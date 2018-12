WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free movie for families drew in quite a crowd at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Families packed the spot on Saturday for a free viewing of Hotel Transylvania 3.

Kids enjoyed popcorn and a coloring station before the showing.

The free movie day is in its 10th year and is put on by Luzerne County law firm, Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn.