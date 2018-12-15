Experience Christmas in Woodstock Vermont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Christmas in Woodstock Vermont! Steeped in New England character and the picturesque beauty of the snow-covered Green Mountains, Woodstock, Vermont is a winter wonderland that harnesses the spirit of independence and craftsmanship. Come stroll the pedestrian village, wander the back roads of Vermont’s countryside, and experience the culinary and artisanal treasures of Woodstock for yourself. Enjoy this holiday trip to Woodstock. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!