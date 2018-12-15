× Church in Scranton Holds Wreath Laying Ceremony

SCRANTON, Pa. — A team of volunteers took time to honor veterans ahead of the holiday in Scranton.

Members of Saint Stanislaus Cathedral in Scranton placed wreaths on veterans’ graves at the cathedral’s cemetery on Kane Street.

People could sponsor a wreath as part of a fundraiser for the church’s youth association.

“I hope that today, I think everybody, the people who showed up were obviously sincere and that they could have been out shopping or doing other things but they were here to help us lay the wreaths for each veteran,” said Don Blackledge of Waverly.

The wreath laying ceremony was held Saturday for National Wreaths Across America day.

Organizers say similar programs were held in more than 1,000 cemeteries across the country.