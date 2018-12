Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- There will be a change in leadership at Wilkes University.

The school announced that President Patrick Leahy will step down in July.

Students and staff at the campus in Wilkes-Barre were notified in an email on Friday.

A spokesperson tells Newswatch 16, Leahy will become president at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

Leahy will step down at Wilkes University on July 31.