Update on Bear Attack in Lycoming County

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission believes it knows what may have led to the bear attack in Lycoming County.
The Game Commissions investigation has revealed the bear that attacked Melinda Lebarron earlier this week may have had cubs with it.
They believe Lebarron was attacked when she went to retrieve her dog which had run out towards the bear.
Game wardens went out with a team of tracking dogs to try and find the bear that attacked Lebarron and dragged her over 80 yards outside her home in Muncy Creek Township.
Since the attack, the Game Commission has set two live traps near Lebarron's home.
Officers went door to door on Friday to let neighbors know about the attack. They also gave neighbors tips on how to deter bears from coming on their property.
According to the game commission, while black bear attacks are rare, most injuries from bears happen because people are feeding them or accidentally scare a bear in close quarters.
Game commission officials said they have no reason to believe the bear will attack again. If trapped they plan to euthanize the animal.
Melinda Lebarron is still listed in critical condition.
Ronald Ray (@RonaldR86163748)
They are going to murder a mother who tried to protect her babies? YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK!
jimbrony
Murder is the premeditated act of one human being killing another. When a human kills an animal it is called harvesting, culling, or dispatching. Stop trying to make animals human. Nowhere has it been proven that the bear that attacked had cubs. Relax. Besides, if the Game Commission doesn’t get her now, some hunter will get her next bear season. 3,119 bears harvested in 2018 in PA, 157 in Lycoming County.
kingruddy
Any forensic evidence linked to other attacks?Yeah,not all reported!Get well Melinda!
kingruddy
Bearpaw prints,hair,etc.???
kingruddy
Trailcam footage?
kingruddy
Scat can be as useful as a line up!
kingruddy
I am hoping Ms.Lebarron’s recovering is progressing!
jimbrony
Nice to see that everyone is so concerned about a stupid bear, and not one person is concerned about the woman that was attacked still in critical condition. Nice. Curious: I wonder if you all would have the same sympathy for the bear if it attacked or killed one of your family members or pets? While we’re on about it – how many people worried about this bear think it’s OK to rip a human being from its mothers womb?
burtfan16
Settle down Jabrony. No one has I’ll will towards this woman whatsoever. We hope she fully recovers. What we don’t agree on is killing a mother bear who tried to protect her young. Why do you think she drug her almost 80 ft? I’ll almost guarantee the woman was drug away from her young. Now they’re going to try to kill it and leave the cubs motherless. Do you know what male bears do to cubs? They kill them when the mother isn’t there to protect them.
jimbrony
“May have had cubs with it” No one has said for certain that the bear was protecting their cubs. What we do know is a woman is clinging to life because of a bear. Funny how no one has answered my question about abortion. I love my pets. I appreciate all animals. I love hunting and fishing. But I also think putting animals before people is sick, misguided, and disgusting.
Jim Kelley
No need I feel to put mother down with cubs she was protecting her babys!!Clean up bait pile and she will leave!
Sorry for lady but killing mother is not answer!
Daryl Fisher
Couldn’t the get Joe Madden who is in Hazelton this weekend to care for the cubs? He’s done a pretty good job in Chicago with their Cubs.
Steve Dirk
I agree with everyone that commented. Who has the right to take the mother bears life when she was protecting her kids.Dirt bag drug addicts have more rights than an animal trying to protect their own You want to start euthanizing got to the prisons and start there.
gutterratt
So they plan to euthanize a mother bear protecting her cubs which is a natural thing to do in her natural habitat because a human ran after her dog who wasn’t on a leash and ran out towards the direction of the bear and her cubs? And people wonder why their pets go missing. I have my dog on a leash even in our own yard and she’s not left unsupervised or out of our eye-line.
We have a neighbor who lets his dog just mosey on into anyone’s yard and he has a HUGE german shepherd. I have a shih-Tzu. Can’t even leave my dog tied up in her own yard without having to worry about someone who lets THEIR dog go anywhere it will.
Gorgeous dog but people need to look out for their animals and less stuff will happen.
I hope she makes a full recovery. A tragic experience nonetheless.
jsrant
Feel for you. My g.f always had her dog on a leash and like you, always in eye site. Sorry for the woman but use common sense.
Christina Totaro Renfer
The dog went after a mother with cubs, that is why she attacked. There is NO NEED to put this animal down. You euthanize her, your’e killing 3(or more) bears because then the cubs won’t have their mother to feed or care for them.
In His Presence
I am so sick and tired of animals in their naturalness getting put down because they attacked someone. We are the invaders on their land. This bear was only doing what came natural, to protect her cubs. NO…she should not be put down. That isn’t fair to her or her cubs to lose their mother. I agree with the one comment to relocate them, but even that makes me sad. They were here first before the people built homes there and invaded on their territory. I am sorry this woman and her dog got hurt, but that gives no right or cause to put an animal down. If it were sick or something, then I can understand. If putting animals down comes so easy to you for doing what’s natural to them, then start putting humans down when they harm animals. I believe all who harm an animal will be held accountable in heaven. We were put here to protect and care for animals, not to kill them. They were here first before we were.
jimmyreese7665
Interesting statement how we were put on this earth to protect and care for animals, not to kill them. I would like to know what scientific evidence you have to back this up. As the earliest humanoids evolved to hunter gatherers and killed animals.
In His Presence
Only after the fall in the Garden of Eden did animals become harmed and killed. SIN is the reason why.
jimbrony
Native Americans were here before any of us. You should be ashamed of yourself for displacing them and living where you live. And your statement about being held accountable in heaven for harming animals? Seriously? Enjoy a good steak lately? Have a leather belt, shoes, wallet, or purse? Leather seats in your car? Take any medications? (thank a lab animal) Get a grip. Not sure what Bible you’re reading, but the one I read says that we have dominion over the animals. So let me get this right – God had us sacrifice animals to show our obedience to him, but we’re going to be judged for it because you think it’s wrong? OK…
In His Presence
The answer to your questions is an over all NO! I watch what I buy, I refuse to take medicine accept occasional Ibuprofen when pain gets too bad to handle, and I put up with a lot before getting to that point. I try to solve any pain or health issues all naturally first before even considering any other alternative. Not only is testing on animals inexcusable, but as for medicines, I refuse to take because the human body was never made to take in all those chemicals. I am against testing on animals and will only purchase products that DO NOT test on animals. Animals were not put here for that purpose, if they want to test things for human purposes, go to death row and start testing there. Crime would be cut in half if they knew what was waiting for them there. Because of the fall of man is the reason why God began the sacrifices, and I am sure it broke His heart every time there was one. Once He sent His only Son Jesus Christ to be the final sacrificial lamb, to die for your sins and mine, the sacrificing of animals had ended. I may make mistakes like everyone else, no one is perfect, but at least I try to do what is right and to take care of those that have no voice to stand up for themselves.
jimbrony
You are quite confused and contradictory. You assume that Gods heart was broken with the sacrifice of a lamb on an alter, but you also think he’s OK with performing experiments on people on death row. Again, wow. What kind of logic is that? Christ died on the cross for ALL of man, especially those on death row that need his forgiveness most, but you’re OK with doing medical experiments on them. So can I assume you’re a vegetarian? You do realize that plants were made before animals, and according to some studies plants feel pain too? What about them? So – why were animals put here? And what’s your stand and abortion?
burtfan16
A bear lives by its instincts. If it did have Cubs why on earth would you put her down?
jsrant
The bear is doing what any mother would do. Relocate the bear along with her cubs. The woman should of never let the dog loose.
whopperplopper
relocating doesn’t always work.
bears have been known to return after being relocated over 200 miles from their “home” grounds.
i do not believe this bear should be killed. common sense must be utilized when you live near wildlife.
jsrant
Wouldn’t it be better to try and relocate then kill it. At least give her and the cubs a chance.