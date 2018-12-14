× Tips to Fix Cloudy Headlights

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Normally during this time of year, drivers are worried about snow tires and car batteries.

But another part of your vehicle that deserves a look is your headlights.

“Plastic fogs up after years and you can’t see. It’s like a blockage, kind of like a cataract. When you get a cataract, you can’t see out of your eye but when you get it fixed, you can see. It’s basically the same concept,” said Orlando Ramos, Advanced Auto Parts.

AAA released a new study that found that drivers who had been driving with cloudy or yellowed plastic that covers the bulbs, produced significantly less light than what a new headlight would.

Headlights begin deteriorating as early as three years old. AAA research found that cloudy lenses diminish light output by nearly 80 percent as compared to new. Check out the simple and cheap ways you can improve your headlights https://t.co/zBW96zWPT6 pic.twitter.com/cb4Hvnqwhy — AAA (@AAAnews) December 11, 2018

Orlando Ramos is the general manager at Advanced Auto Parts near Stroudsburg. He says a lot of people come in to buy the cleaning supplies that fix the problem. He even has a demonstration headlight to show the differences.

“What you do is you clarify them with any of the products that we sell, and you get a longer distance with your headlights. It’s much safer and it’s better to see,” said Ramos.

Managers here say there are a number of different reasons why a headlight clouds up, but the number one reason might surprise you.

“It’s just the sun. The sun takes a toll. The sun is number one, number two is the salt and grime and everything else,” said Ramos.

Cleaning your own plastic covers on the headlights will run you anywhere between $10 and $30.

While experts say these solutions are good for a quick fix, replacing the headlight is better in the long run. Though that will cost you a little more and some time in an auto shop.