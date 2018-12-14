Tips to Fix Cloudy Headlights
STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Normally during this time of year, drivers are worried about snow tires and car batteries.
But another part of your vehicle that deserves a look is your headlights.
“Plastic fogs up after years and you can’t see. It’s like a blockage, kind of like a cataract. When you get a cataract, you can’t see out of your eye but when you get it fixed, you can see. It’s basically the same concept,” said Orlando Ramos, Advanced Auto Parts.
AAA released a new study that found that drivers who had been driving with cloudy or yellowed plastic that covers the bulbs, produced significantly less light than what a new headlight would.
Orlando Ramos is the general manager at Advanced Auto Parts near Stroudsburg. He says a lot of people come in to buy the cleaning supplies that fix the problem. He even has a demonstration headlight to show the differences.
“What you do is you clarify them with any of the products that we sell, and you get a longer distance with your headlights. It’s much safer and it’s better to see,” said Ramos.
Managers here say there are a number of different reasons why a headlight clouds up, but the number one reason might surprise you.
“It’s just the sun. The sun takes a toll. The sun is number one, number two is the salt and grime and everything else,” said Ramos.
Cleaning your own plastic covers on the headlights will run you anywhere between $10 and $30.
While experts say these solutions are good for a quick fix, replacing the headlight is better in the long run. Though that will cost you a little more and some time in an auto shop.